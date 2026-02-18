ABC-7 First Alert: Another gusty, dusty day, expect wind gust of 55 MPH

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for your Wednesday once again for wind gusts and dusty conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued some weather alerts ahead of todays winds:

Much like Tuesday winds will begin picking up mid morning. Our peak wind gusts are expected to reach 55 MPH with dust making its return as well.

Wind gusts are expected to be their strongest between 12-7 PM. Windy weather days are expected through at least Friday.

Today temps are expected to reach 70 fir El Paso, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 67.