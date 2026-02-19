Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Breezy to windy today, dust remains

today at 6:32 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for another round of wind and dust.

Fortunately, for today, winds will weaken some from yesterday. We could see wind gusts peak at 40 MPH which although still considered a strong enough wind does give us about a 10-15 MPH decrease in wind gusts strength.

Today temps will remain slightly above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high 68, Las Cruces is expected to reach a 62. Although a little warmer than we should be temps wont be an issue today.

Winds also make their return a little stronger for your Friday.

Sarah Coria

