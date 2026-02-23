ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm breezy Monday, warming trend kicks off

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday will remain mostly calm. Winds will be generally light trending closer to a breeze at most. Temps will be slightly above average but in the coming days could break a standing heat record.

Today we woke up to temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. El Paso is expected tor each a high of 68, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high 66.

A warming trend will warm Tuesdays temps into the upper 70s and Wednesdays temps into the low 80s.

We will also see some breezy to windy conditions through midweek.