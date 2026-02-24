ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm and windy Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today weather conditions will lean a little warmer and a little windier than Monday.

We woke up to temps in the low 40s however we will see temps climb to well above average about 10 degrees warmer than Monday.

El Paso today we are expecting a high of 79, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 77. We will also see some low-end windy conditions into the evening.

Wednesday we will feel temperatures get a bit warmer with winds potentially also getting a bit stronger.