ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm temps, light breeze

By
Updated
today at 8:02 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will stay warm as we develop a light breeze for your Wednesday.

Once again we wake up to temperatures in the 50s. El Paso is expected to reach a high today of 86 with potential to break a standing heat record of 85, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 83.

Today we will develop some light breezy patterns by lunchtime.

We will still lean dry today however we are tracking cooler temps and light rain chances by this weekend.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

