ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Great weather day, warm and calm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will be another beautiful weather day through the region. Temps will remain warm conditions will remain calm.

Today we woke up to temps in the 50s once again with temps expected to trend above average through your afternoon. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 83. That is just one degree shy of a standing heat record. There is potential to either meet or even surpass that record today with such a low degree difference. Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 80.

Today winds will remain fair, rain chances will stay slim.

Thursday we will see wind gusts peak up to 40 MPH.