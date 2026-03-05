Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm Windy Thursday

By
Updated
today at 6:55 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will one again lean warm however we expect to see some winds develop into your evening.

Thursday morning we woke to temperatures in the upper 40s. Today we will one again experience temps leaning warm above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 82, Las cruces is expected to reach a high of 79.

Today we wil develop some windy conditions wutg potential for some blowing dust.

We will see wind gusts at theur strongest between 6PM- Midnight. Wind gust could peak at 40 mph.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

