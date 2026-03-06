ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cooler temp, breezy conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday's forecast is leaning very similar to what we experienced Thursday. Above average temps, and breezy to windy conditions. Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday.

Today we will wake up to temps in the 50s. We will see temps climb to the upper 60s to 70s still leaning slightly above average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 72, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 68.

We will once again experience some breezy to low level winds into your afternoon and early evening.