ABC-7 First Alert: Rain, winds, and cooler temps

today at 6:35 AM
Published 6:05 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for your Tuesday as wind gusts are exoected to increase, rain chances look a bit stronger, and temps dip a little cooler.

We woke up to temperatures in the 50s this morning. We will see temperatures a little cooler then our daily average as well as about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 66, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high today of 62.

Today rain chances climb to a 50-60%. Though some woke to light rain this morning, the best chance to see some widespread rain will be mid morning into early afternoon.

Into our afternoon we will also develop strong wind gusts at 40MPH.

Wednesday will be more comfortable.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

