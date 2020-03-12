ABC-7 First Alert: March has already been wet, more rain Thursday and Friday

Forecast

The ABC-7 StormTRACK First Alert will continue Thursday and Friday. Rain will start to increase as an upper low to our west continues to stream moisture over the borderland.

Some areas could see .25 inches of rain by the time this system moves east. So far this month we have already had 1.29 inches of rainfall - typically we only get .26 inches on average.

Temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 60's. A cold front arrives from the southwest on Friday and will push moisture throughout the area with scattered thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon.

This weekend will be dry as temperatures warm to the lower seventies by Sunday.