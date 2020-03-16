ABC-7 First Alert: Wind machine cranks up

Forecast

March winds will begin to impact the Borderland - a weather event we have not see much of this month. A cold front will arrive from the west Wednesday and the winds will crank up to near 45 mph for the E/NE sides of town.

There will be some moisture with this system so some showers will also arrive along with a few thunderstorms that could become strong for Hudspeth and Culberson counties late Wednesday.

Expect nice weather for Thursday and beyond.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather