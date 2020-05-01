ABC-7 First Alert: Heat triggers Red Flag warning

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert continues for the heat and dry conditions. This afternoon we could see record-breaking temperatures(96 degrees) plus, the earliest 100-degree day for El Paso on record.

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 1 pm until 9 pm tonight. The winds will increase out of the west at 15 to 20 mph wind gusts around 25 mph. Hot and dry conditions continue through the weekend, Saturday we could tie with the previous record of 95 degrees. A cold front will move into the area Tuesday with temperatures cooling about 5 to 10 degrees.