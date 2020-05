Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Plenty of sunshine in the forecast this Saturday. Though we may be a few degrees cooler than Friday, it will still be near our record high temperature that we hit in 2006. For El Paso, the record high temperature to beat is 95 degrees. I have us hitting 96 today. Afternoon winds will also become breezy with gusts around 25 MPH. Expect these warm temperatures to stay with us for the next several days.