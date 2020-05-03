StormTRACK Weather: Potentially breaking records for the third straight day in a row

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Continued hot and dry weather as temperatures rise into the 90s once again Sunday afternoon. Sunday will also feature breezy southwest winds 15-25 mph and sunny skies. The record to beat today is 95 set in 2000. High chance of us tying the record this afternoon. Would love to see us break another record for a third straight day in a row. Two weak disturbances move in this week cooling us down a tad bit for Tuesday and Friday… emphasis on the "tad bit." Stay cool and hydrated this week.