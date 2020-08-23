StormTRACK Weather: Another triple digit day in the books

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Another triple digit day is in the books for El Paso. This making it our 17th day of triple digit temperatures for the month of August. Which has made this year our second hottest August on record.

Tonight we drop down to the 70s for many areas across the Borderland. With a 10%-20% chance for an isolated shower/thunderstorm to develop.

Tomorrow, expect hazy conditions because of the wildfires on our area and temps topping off in the mid 90s.