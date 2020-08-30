StormTRACK Weather: Moisture returns to the Borderland

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Isolated storm chances are back in the forecast this afternoon. Latest weather models are indicating that we can see thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon/evening hours for both El Paso and Las Cruces.

These storms can produce gusty winds at times, heavy downpours in certain locations, and lightning. Overall, going with a 20% chance to see isolated storms develop for both cities.

Temps will begin to cool to the lower 90s as we start the work week with storm chances almost every day.