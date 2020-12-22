StormTRACK Weather: Mild and breezy ahead of the next cold front
High pressure will be the main influence this afternoon, with high temperatures climbing to the upper 60s across much of the area.
A cold front will arrive on Wednesday and increase wind gusts between 30 to 35 mph. A second push of cold air will drop high temperatures into the low 50s by Thursday afternoon.
Unfortunately, we won't see any snow in El Paso and Las Cruces; but Otero, Sierra, and Grant Counties will have a shot at seeing light showers, Christmas day.
Comments