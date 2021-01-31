StormTRACK Weather: Nice Sunday with seasonal temps

Forecast

El Paso, Texas - Plenty of sunshine and seasonal average temperatures are on tap this afternoon across the Borderland. Winds will stay relatively light with occasional breezes from the north.

Highs will be in the lower 60s for El Paso County as well as southern portions of Doña Ana County. North winds from 10-15 MPH.

Clouds increase later tonight and hang out for the next several days. Temps will warm up to the 70s on Tuesday before our next storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.