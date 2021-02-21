StormTRACK Weather: Cooler and less windy Sunday

Forecast

El Paso, Texas -- A cold front that pushed in overnight will leave afternoon highs 10-15 degrees cooler this afternoon across the Borderland. Wind speeds will begin to decrease by this afternoon.

Earlier this morning, wind speeds at the El Paso airport were being recorded around 25 MPH and gusts around 30-35 MPH. I believe the strongest of winds are behind us. So expect sustained wind speeds from the NW at 10-15 MPH, until they become fairly light by this evening.

High temps will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s across the entire viewing area with plenty of sunshine.

If you were a fan of the 70s, well you just have to wait a few more days for those temperatures to rebound.