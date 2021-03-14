ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Strong winds and areas of blowing dust and sand remain in forecast

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has kept the ABC-7 First Alert in place as winds continue to impact the borderland Sunday evening.

Gusts of up to 50 mph are expected to remain in the forecast until at least 8 p.m. Areas of blowing dust and sand will also be an issue tonight.

Monday's forecast will be less active as winds are expected to calm down, but another storm system will approach our area Tuesday. This storm system will again bring strong winds and blowing dust and sand.

