StormTRACK Weather: Sunny and warm for you Easter Sunday

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Make sure you're hydrated and wearing plenty of sunscreen when you're Easter egg hunting this Sunday. It's going to be another warm day across the Borderland.

Sunny skies on tap for many areas across the Borderland and afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s. Winds will stay relatively light from the South/Southeast around 5-15MPH.

Warming trend continues for Monday as we anticipate our first 90-degree day of the year. Windy conditions are to follow for Tuesday-Thursday.