Forecast

Winds will gust to 45 mph in El Paso and 50 mph in Las Cruces tonight. The stronger gusts will weaken very late tonight and into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will not be as windy with gusts around 30 mph out of the NW. Lots of sun will keep our temps in the low to mid 80's.

The weekend looks good with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80's.