ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerous heat expected for Father’s Day afternoon

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- The mercury will continue to rise for your Father's Day holiday. Afternoon highs will reach record breaking territory with even the possibility of thunderstorms developing.

Our record to beat in El Paso is 108 degrees and that's exactly the number I have us to reach this afternoon. If you plan on having any outdoor plans to celebrate dad. Make sure you take plenty of shade breaks, hydrate, and wear some sunscreen.

There's potential for thunderstorms to develop later this afternoon. I believe around 3 P.M. to about 7 P.M. we could see some storms move in from the north.

Our cooling trend will begin tomorrow and every afternoon there will be a slim chance to see some storms.