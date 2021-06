Forecast

Today we reached a high of 109 at the El Paso International Airport, which broke the old record of 108 set back in 1960. That also makes today the hottest day of the year so far. Tonight, we are tracking some showers and thunderstorms moving to the SE, into El Paso county over the next couple hours. Expect some gusty winds near thunderstorms. Chance of rain is 20% this evening.