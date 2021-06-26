ABC-7 First Alert: Hot afternoon and mostly dry then storms rumble in tomorrow

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- After a string of triple-digit heat in the Borderland, today might be the last day of 100s for quiet awhile. It's a pick and choose forecast this weekend.

Saturday will remain mostly dry and temps will hit the lower 100s with plenty of sunshine. No need to ditch your outdoor plans today.

However, overnight a backdoor cold front will dive through the area. This will accelerate our winds from the east to around 30-35 MPH. West El Paso residents will deal with the strongest gusts.

By the time Sunday morning rolls in. Increase cloud cover will blanket the Borderland and their will be a whole lot more moisture in the air. Sunday afternoon the storms start rumbling through the area. These storms could become severe very quickly. Make sure you are "weather aware" and stay with KVIA for the latest.