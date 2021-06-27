ABC-7 First Alert: Rain tonight and this week, plus much cooler temps

Forecast

We saw three severe thunderstorm warnings so far today, with strong winds, hail, and flooding associated with them. For the rest of the evening, the severe threat appears to be low, but we will keep our eyes on that. Over the next couple of hours, these storms will move S/SE through our area and should be out of El Paso county by about 11 PM tonight. For the next week, we will experience well below average temperatures, with some days near record breaking low temperatures. In addition, the rain chances look to stay pretty steady throughout the week, ranging anywhere from 50-70% before dropping off next Sunday to 30%. Stay dry out there, and send any pictures of crazy or beautiful weather phenomena to me if you'd like. Have a great work week!