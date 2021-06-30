ABC-7 First Alert Continues: Chance for some showers and storms again Thursday
Strong storms pounded the west side of El Paso again dropping nearly one inch of rain in parts of the area. Flooding was once again an issue through the late afternoon and evening.
There will be another opportunity for more rain and storms again tomorrow with the help of more sunshine breaking out and causing the atmosphere to become more unstable. The chance for storms continues the rest of the week at about 30-40%..
