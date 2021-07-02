ABC-7 First Alert: Storms today, and a chance of storms for the 4th of July

Forecast

Today will be another day where we can see some measurable rain in many locations across the borderland. With a mix of daytime heating, gust fronts (winds that come from dissipating storms), and ample moisture, I believe we will see another afternoon with thunderstorms blowing up in many locations. Storms will be isolated and we will keep it at a 30% chance of rain throughout the next several days, including the holiday weekend. Highs will remain in the low 90's which is still below our average high this time of year (96 degrees). Overall, if you experience some rain this weekend, it shouldn't last more than an hour or two...or three (MAYBE). Have a great holiday weekend...and if anyone reads this, someone...anyone out there, please invite me to a BBQ! I'll bring chips and dip!