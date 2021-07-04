StormTRACK Weather: Not so soggy Independence Day

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- Not much has changed in our weather pattern. There's still the possibility of an isolated storm or rain shower to develop across Borderland locations, but it will be isolated.

Think of yesterday... Many area locations didn't see rain, but some locations got hit with strong thunderstorms. So we'll do a 30% chance for an isolated storm/shower across El Paso. Hit or miss is the keyword here.

Overall your holiday will not be a complete washout. Stay with ABC-7 for the latest updates on the forecast. Temps will be slightly warmer in the lower 90s for afternoon highs.