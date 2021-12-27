StormTRACK Weather: Windy and possible rain chances this Monday
El Paso, Texas- It seems like we can't shake off these westerly winds. Breezy to windy conditions will persist this Monday and rain chances make a return this afternoon.
El Paso will see west winds around 15-25 MPH, gusts near 30-35 MPH.
Las Cruces will also be dealing with windy conditions. However, rain chances will be a little higher at around 20% chance.
Precipitation will be light and the best chances will be this afternoon up until this evening.
We need more strong westerly winds to blown down all the mulberry tree leaves. Those trees are clearly a nuisance.