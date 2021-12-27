StormTRACK Weather: Windy and possible rain chances this Monday

El Paso, Texas- It seems like we can't shake off these westerly winds. Breezy to windy conditions will persist this Monday and rain chances make a return this afternoon.

El Paso will see west winds around 15-25 MPH, gusts near 30-35 MPH.

Las Cruces will also be dealing with windy conditions. However, rain chances will be a little higher at around 20% chance.

Precipitation will be light and the best chances will be this afternoon up until this evening.