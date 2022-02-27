StormTRACK Weather: Tad bit cooler afternoon for your Sunday

El Paso, Texas- That weak cold front I was tracking yesterday moved into the Borderland. It has brought in cooler air, so expect afternoon highs to be about 3 to 5 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday.

High pressure will remain dominant across the Borderland which means, dry and calm conditions are expected for today. Sunny skies, afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 60s are expected with calm winds.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and will hang around for your Monday.

The warming trend continues for the workweek. Afternoon highs will hover in the mid-70s for much of the week.