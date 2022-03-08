StormtTRACK Weather: Calm and mild day

El Paso, Texas- After a weekend filled with gusty winds, today's forecast might be just right for those who suffer from seasonal allergies. Calm winds with occasional breezes and plenty of sunshine are on tap this Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will top off in the upper 50s and lower 60s for much of the Borderland. Winds will be from the northwest around 5-15 MPH.

Gusty winds make a return tomorrow and so does the potential of patchy blowing dust. As of right now, winds look to be around 30-35 MPH.