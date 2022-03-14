StormTRACK Weather: Elevated winds expected midday

El Paso, Texas- After a relatively calm and beautiful Sunday, the winds will become elevated by late morning.

A cold front from the north will be dropping south helping fuel our wind speeds and cooling afternoon highs a few degrees from yesterday.

Wind speeds will be from the northwest around 15-25 MPH, with gusts topping off around 30-35 MPH. A wind advisory is in place for Culberson County until 7 P.M.

Afternoon highs will top off around 69 degrees for El Paso.