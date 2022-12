EL PASO, Texas- Your Sun Bowl forecast started with a little bit of rain all throughout El Paso county.

Those showers lifted around 5 AM.

The winds will be in the 20-mile-per-hour range for most of the day.

The temperature at kickoff will be around 54 degrees with your drive home at around 57 degrees.

Your New Years' Eve will be much different.

There will be a 60 percent chance of rain Monday with wind speeds reaching up to 40 miles per hour.