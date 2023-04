The ABC-7 First Alert continues for windy conditions Monday and Tuesday. Monday afternoon will be warm with temperatures in the 80s; areas of blowing dust can't be ruled out, and winds will reach near 40 mph. Winds will become stronger on Tuesday a High Wind Warning will be in place through Tuesday night. Wind gusts could reach nearly 50 mph Tuesday afternoon. The temperatures will dip below normal on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

