ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another cool and quiet day in the Borderland

Happy Wednesday! The Borderland will see another cool, calm, and breezy day with temperatures topping out in the 50s and lows in the lower 30s.

As we continue to see around normal temperatures, we will see a cool front that'll bring us down to slightly below normal temperatures. Unfortunately, we are going to stay on the breezy to windy end of this storm system.

Looking into next week, another storm system will drop into the Borderland which may bring us a slight chance of precipitation, but chances aren't looking too promising as of right now. Our StormTrack team will continue to monitor this system and keep the Borderland updated.