ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend ahead, gusty winds Monday

Happy Saturday to the Borderland! We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the strong and dry winds on Monday.

For today, it is going to be calm with highs in the 80s and tomorrow is going to be a little bit of the same. If you are planning to go to the El Paso Locomotive game today, bring a light jacket.

This coming Monday, the Borderland could see westerly wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour in the afternoon hours. Blowing dust will be possible with these winds.

Likewise for the rest of the week, it will be warm and breezy with highs near 90 on Thursday.