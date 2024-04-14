ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Another warm day, windy tomorrow afternoon

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the gusty winds Monday afternoon.

For today, it will be a good day to secure outside loose items because it will be a warm and breezy day. We will possibly get up to 85 degrees, but tomorrow will be a different story.

Tomorrow, winds will begin to kick up approximately Monday afternoon. Model runs are putting wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour likewise, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning until 10 P.M. Monday. Also, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect tomorrow morning because of the low humidity, gusty winds, and high temperatures. The winds are expected to calm Monday night.

A cold front will slide into the area Tuesday morning, which will slightly cool us down to around normal temperatures for this time of the year. Once again, we warm right back up into the middle to upper 80s by Thursday afternoon before we cool back down going into the weekend.