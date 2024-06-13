Skip to Content
ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Potential record-breaking heat today, hot weekend ahead

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues in the Borderland because of the hot conditions! It will be another hot one today, possibly record-breaking. We are expected to top out at 109.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Rio Grande Valley area of El Paso and Hudspeth Counties. A Heat Advisory is also in place for Southern New Mexico, this includes Las Cruces.

These hot conditions will last through the weekend!

I would advise everyone to hydrate, take breaks in the air conditioning and shade, and check on your neighbors. It is HOT!

