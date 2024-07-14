Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another hot and dry day, rain chances increase starting Tuesday

Published 3:48 PM

Happy Sunday to the Borderland. Today's weather will be similar to yesterday. We are expected to top out around 99 degrees with a slight chance of rain. Rain chances are going to be minimal.

Tomorrow, it will be a little bit of the same... hot, and a small chance of rain.

Throughout the week, highs will flirt with the triple digits. Likewise, I am forecasting rain chances increasing starting Tuesday with the highest chances on Wednesday and Thursday. Moreover, the opportunity for rain will continue into the weekend. 

