ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another hot and dry day, rain chances increase starting Tuesday

Happy Sunday to the Borderland. Today's weather will be similar to yesterday. We are expected to top out around 99 degrees with a slight chance of rain. Rain chances are going to be minimal.

Tomorrow, it will be a little bit of the same... hot, and a small chance of rain.

Throughout the week, highs will flirt with the triple digits. Likewise, I am forecasting rain chances increasing starting Tuesday with the highest chances on Wednesday and Thursday. Moreover, the opportunity for rain will continue into the weekend.