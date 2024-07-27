ABC-7 StormTrack: Poor air quality lingers in the Borderland, temperatures remain above normal

Happy Saturday to the Borderland. We are under another Air Quality Alert until Sunday afternoon because of smoke from the fires in the Northwest. A high-pressure system over Arizona is pulling the smoke into the Borderland. For those with asthma or allergies, wear a mask and have that inhaler on hand because these conditions can cause flare-ups.

Today, I am forecasting a high of 100. Rain chances are looking slim to none for El Paso and Las Cruces, mostly isolated showers. Most of the action will stay west of the Borderland.

If you plan to go to the Locomotive soccer game this evening, hydrate, and wear sun protection. It will be in the upper 90s.

Likewise, tomorrow will be a repeat of today. Looking into the work week, daily highs are expected to stay above normal with a small chance of rain.