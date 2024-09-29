ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Hot and dry week ahead with a brief cooldown

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! Today, we are expected to rise into the mid-90s and drop into the upper 60s tonight.

For the next few days, daily highs will remain in the 90s. Fast forward to Tuesday, it will be windy as a cool front arrives in the Borderland. Behind the cool front, temps will top out in the 80s on Wednesday with nighttime lows in the 50s and 60s. Even with the "cooldown" this week, the Borderland will continue to experience unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions.

Unfortunately for the Borderland, long-range models show that temperatures will remain above normal well into early November.