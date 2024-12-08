Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Windy conditions will continue into tomorrow, colder Tuesday and Wednesday

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for colder Tuesday and Wednesday. Today and tomorrow will be the warmest days of the week, I am forecasting highs in the 60s and nighttime lows in the 40s. It will remain windy this evening in the Borderland.

The winds will continue Monday out of the west because of an approaching cold front. Behind this cold front, winds will turn out of the north on Tuesday. These winds will be much colder.

Once the winds calm, we may see our first freeze of the season on Wednesday morning where morning lows could be as low as 28 degrees. Make sure you check on your neighbors, bring in your sensitive plants and your pets, and cover outside pipes to prevent them from bursting.

