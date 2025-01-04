ABC-7 First Alert: Another warm day in the Borderland, freezing temps and a chance for snow this coming week

We are under a First Alert in preparation for the colder weather and chance for wintry weather starting Wednesday.

For today, it was another warm one. In El Paso, we rose to 74 degrees and Las Cruces rose to 73. For everyone who loves the warm weather, today will be our last day in the 70s. A cold front will arrive tomorrow morning, but this will one of multiple cold fronts that will gradually cooler the Borderland down.

Now let's fast forward to Wednesday, we are tracking a storm system that will bring a chance of snow to the area. Current models are predicting snowfall amounts between half an inch to 3 inches of snow, higher amounts are possible east of the Borderland. Along with this same storm system, polar air will infiltrate the region where we could see daily lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s from Wednesday to Saturday.

Make sure you are properly prepared for wintry weather and the frigid temperatures.