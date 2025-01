After a very chilly week last week, a gradual increase in daily temperatures will continue in the Borderland this upcoming week, but still below to normal temperatures. It will remain mostly calm and dry until Thursday and Friday, we ware tracking a storm system that may bring a chance for precipitation.

