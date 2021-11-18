Freeze Warning for Dona Ana, Luna and Hudspeth counties

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso TX/ Santa Teresa NM 251 PM MST Thu Nov 18 2021 NMZ407-409-411-TXZ420>422-190600- /O.NEW.KEPZ.FZ.W.0002.211119T0700Z-211119T1500Z/ Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Sierra County Lakes- Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, and Sierra Blanca 251 PM MST Thu Nov 18 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing low temperatures of 25 to 30 expected. * WHERE...Parts of south-central New Mexico and far west Texas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MST Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

327pm Chilly temps expected overnight tonight. Freeze warnings are in effect for Luna/Sierra/southern Dona Ana/and most of Hudspeth Counties for Friday morning. El Paso metro area could also be close to freezing overnight. #txwx #nmwx — NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) November 18, 2021