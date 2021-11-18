Skip to Content
today at 4:43 PM
Published 4:36 PM

Freeze Warning for Dona Ana, Luna and Hudspeth counties

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service El Paso TX/ Santa Teresa NM
251 PM MST Thu Nov 18 2021

NMZ407-409-411-TXZ420>422-190600-
/O.NEW.KEPZ.FZ.W.0002.211119T0700Z-211119T1500Z/
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Sierra County Lakes-
Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Truth Or Consequences,
Derry, Spaceport, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Hueco Tanks,
Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, and Sierra Blanca
251 PM MST Thu Nov 18 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing low temperatures of 25 to 30 expected.

* WHERE...Parts of south-central New Mexico and far west Texas.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MST Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
