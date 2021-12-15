High Wind Warning for parts of Otero & Culberson counties

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service El Paso TX/ Santa Teresa NM
1054 AM MST Wed Dec 15 2021
NMZ415-416-160100-
/O.CON.KEPZ.HW.W.0007.000000T0000Z-211216T0100Z/
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit,
Mayhill, Pinon, and Sacramento
1054 AM MST Wed Dec 15 2021
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...High elevations, upper slopes, exposed peaks and
ridges, and east slopes of the Sacramento mountains.
* WHEN...From now to 6 PM MST Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong westerly winds could topple trees,
cause power interruptions, and blow about loose outdoor
objects, even causing damage to light structures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
===
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
1050 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021
NMZ028-TXZ273-160500-
/O.UPG.KMAF.WI.Y.0022.000000T0000Z-211216T0000Z/
/O.EXA.KMAF.HW.W.0045.000000T0000Z-211216T0500Z/
Eddy County Plains-Eastern Culberson County-
Including the cities of Artesia, Carlsbad,
and Carlsbad Caverns NP
1050 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 /950 AM MST Wed Dec 15 2021/
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST /10 PM MST/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern
Culberson County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM CST /10 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Motorists should exercise extreme caution while driving in the
high wind warning area. be alert to sudden gusts of wind that
may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.
Comments