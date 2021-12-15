High Wind Warning for parts of Otero & Culberson counties

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso TX/ Santa Teresa NM 1054 AM MST Wed Dec 15 2021 NMZ415-416-160100- /O.CON.KEPZ.HW.W.0007.000000T0000Z-211216T0100Z/ Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet- East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet- Including the cities of Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon, and Sacramento 1054 AM MST Wed Dec 15 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...High elevations, upper slopes, exposed peaks and ridges, and east slopes of the Sacramento mountains. * WHEN...From now to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong westerly winds could topple trees, cause power interruptions, and blow about loose outdoor objects, even causing damage to light structures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. === URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX 1050 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 NMZ028-TXZ273-160500- /O.UPG.KMAF.WI.Y.0022.000000T0000Z-211216T0000Z/ /O.EXA.KMAF.HW.W.0045.000000T0000Z-211216T0500Z/ Eddy County Plains-Eastern Culberson County- Including the cities of Artesia, Carlsbad, and Carlsbad Caverns NP 1050 AM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 /950 AM MST Wed Dec 15 2021/ ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST /10 PM MST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CST /10 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Motorists should exercise extreme caution while driving in the high wind warning area. be alert to sudden gusts of wind that may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.