El Paso reaches 109 degrees for hottest day of the year amid ‘dangerous’ heat wave

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso reached a scorching 109 degrees Thursday afternoon, and while it was only one degree shy of the daily record - it did make for the hottest day of the year thus far.

Thursday's high temperature was two degrees warmer than the previous hottest day of 107 that happened on June 5.

It was also the hottest day since 2017 when El Paso hit 111 degrees, according to ABC-7 chief meteorologist 'Doppler' Dave Speelman.

Forecasters also said it's possible more records could be broken in the days to come.

"The dangerous heat will continue for the next several days," warned a statement from the National Weather Service, which has issued a Heat Advisory that remains in place throughout the Borderland through Saturday.

'Doppler' Dave said he expects temperatures will stay between 105 to 110 degrees through the weekend with lots of sunshine.

"This is all due to a huge furnace of high pressure pushing down from above and heating us up," he explained. "This bubble of heat will gradually head east next week and by Wednesday we should see temps back down to the low 100's with a little better rain chances."

For the current conditions and the latest weather forecast, visit kvia.com/weather.