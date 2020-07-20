Stormy weather triggered power outage for thousands in Anthony area

Weather News

ANTHONY, Texas -- Several thousand El Paso Electric customers on both the Texas and New Mexico sides of Anthony were without power for up to two hours on a stormy Monday night.

A utility spokesman described it as a storm-related outage at the electrical substation that serves the area.

The outage occurred a bit before 8:30 p.m. on a night that saw strong thunderstorms with hail, strong winds and heavy rain make their way across the Borderland.

As of 9:30 p.m., power was restored to about 1,000 homes and businesses on the Texas side of the community, but 2,700 on the New Mexico side were still in the dark.

By about 10:20 p.m., crews were still working on repairs but had succeeded in rerouting power in order to get service restored to everyone.