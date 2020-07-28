Lower Valley residents get answers behind weekend’s muddy mess after hard rain

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- Residents in El Paso's Lower Valley got answers Monday after their neighborhood became an impassable muddy mess over the weekend.

“We had a pretty hard rain (Friday) and of course the street is under construction all the neighbors want the new street but the next day it was hard to get out of our driveways,” said area resident Tony Valenzuela.

The area under construction is Lowd Avenue in the Lower Valley, which is going through a complete reconstruction. Crews will be replacing the roadway, adding ADA compliant sidewalks, as well as adding a storm water drain and replacing the water and sewage lines in the area.

Neighbors were left stranded as the mud grew they found themselves looking for answers but not knowing who to call.

“We didn’t have the numbers to call I don’t know if someone called 911 I know we got a list of numbers now I have it,” Valenzuela said.

City Rep. Henry Rivera, the councilman for the district in question, was on hand to speak to residents Monday letting them know who to call should this happen again.

“People exit their vehicle and they have to waddle through the mud. I’m trying to avoid that and the city tries to avoid that at all costs. But like I said, unfortunately through Mother Nature these things do happen,” Rivera said.

Residents in the area should dial 3-1-1 in the event that flooding happens again; they can also contact the construction project manager at 915-255-8858.